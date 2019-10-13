Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Supplies helper

Ekman-Larsson had an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The Swedish defenseman set up Michael Grabner's third-period tally to help the Coyotes get on the board. It's Ekman-Larsson's first point of the season, but he's helped fantasy owners with nine shots on goal, eight hits and seven blocked shots in four games this year.