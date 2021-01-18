Ekman-Larsson is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Ekman-Larsson was placed on injured reserve Sunday. According to Jose M. Romero of AZ Central Sports, the 29-year-old defenseman could miss up to four weeks. It's tough to pin down an exact timeline, but the Coyotes are planning to play without him for at least a couple of weeks.