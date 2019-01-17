Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tallies a goal
Ekman-Larsson scored a goal in a 6-3 victory against the Sharks on Wednesday.
It was his first goal of January, as he hadn't scored in seven straight games prior to Wednesday. The little scoring slump dropped Ekman-Larsson behind last season's goal-scoring pace, but he is still on track to match his 42 points from 2017-18. However, it's still costing owners in the plus-minus department, as Ekman-Larsson owns a minus-16 rating. Over the last two years, he's been one of the worst in that category with a minus-53 rating.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Posts two points•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores rare goal in losing effort•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Stretches point streak to four•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Breaks goal drought•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Three-helper outburst in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...