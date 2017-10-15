Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tallies first goal of season
Ekman-Larsson scored his first goal of the 2017-18 in a 6-2 loss against the Bruins on Saturday.
Scoring, though, is never the defenseman's problem. That would be keeping his plus-minus in check. Last season, he recorded a career-worst minus-25 rating in 79 games, and he's off to another very poor start in the category with a minus-9 rating through five games. Ekman-Larsson hasn't posted a positive plus-minus since 2012-13. With that in mind, owners should approach the 26-year-old with caution even if he is one of the more offensively-gifted defensemen in the league.
