Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tallies goal

Ekman-Larsson scored a goal in a 6-3 victory against the Sharks on Wednesday.

It was his first goal of January, as he hadn't scored in seven straight games prior to Wednesday. The little scoring slump dropped Ekman-Larsson behind last season's goal-scoring pace, but he is still on track to match his 42 points from 2017-18. However, it's still costing owners in the plus-minus department, as Ekman-Larsson owns a minus-16 rating. Over the last two years, he's been one of the worst in that category with a minus-53 rating.