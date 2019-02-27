Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tallies power-play goal
Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.
While his scoring is down this season, goals with the man advantage is nothing new for Ekman-Larsson. Of his eight goals in 2018-19, five of them have come on the power play. He's on pace for about 10 goals -- Ekman-Larsson hasn't scored under 12 goals since the lockout season. Overall, Ekman-Larsson has 23 assists (31 points) to go with his eight scores this season.
