Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Three-helper outburst in loss
Ekman-Larsson tallied three assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Winnipeg.
He now has four assists in seven games. Ekman-Larsson has a 55-point season (2015-16) under his belt, but his totals have dropped to 39 and 42 points in his last two years, respectively. The bright spot? After racking up a combined minus-53 rating in the last two years, he entered Saturday at just minus-1. The team is tightening things up, they just need to score more. OEL's fantasy owners have suffered miserably with the lack of offence generated in the desert.
