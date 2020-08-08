Ekman-Larsson picked up two assists during Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.
He got the primary helper on Arizona's first and last goals during regulation. Ekman-Larsson had a solid series overall, scoring a goal and four points in four games, and he'll need to keep producing if the Coyotes are going to pull another upset in the next round.
