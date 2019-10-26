Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two-point effort in win
Ekman-Larsson scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Devils.
The 28-year-old set up Nick Schmaltz late in the first period for Arizona's first goal, then tied the score at 3-3 himself midway through the second. OEL has found a groove, scoring two goals and six points in the last seven games and he looks to put together his third straight 40-point campaign and the sixth of his career.
