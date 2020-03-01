Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two points in win
Ekman-Larsson collected an assist and also scored an empty-net goal during Saturday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.
This was the first time since Jan. 7 that Ekman-Larsson produced a multi-point outing. He now has 27 points in 63 games this season, well below the production we've come to expect from the 28-year-old. He and the Coyotes don't play again until Wednesday when they take on Vancouver in the first of three games out west.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores in road defeat•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: In after all•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Out of lineup•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Status uncertain for Monday•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Expected to travel with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.