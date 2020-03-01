Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two points in win

Ekman-Larsson collected an assist and also scored an empty-net goal during Saturday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

This was the first time since Jan. 7 that Ekman-Larsson produced a multi-point outing. He now has 27 points in 63 games this season, well below the production we've come to expect from the 28-year-old. He and the Coyotes don't play again until Wednesday when they take on Vancouver in the first of three games out west.