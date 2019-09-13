Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will be eased into action
Ekman-Larsson underwent a minor procedure over the summer and will be eased into training camp.
The Coyotes didn't release any specifics regarding Ekman-Larsson's procedure, but he's expected to be fully healthy in time for the team's regular-season opener against the Ducks. The 28-year-old Swede will be looking to build off the 14 goals and 44 points he posted last season in 2019-20.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will play at Worlds•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Plays through pain•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Leads comeback with pair of goals•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Pots 12th goal in loss•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Owns modest point streak•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Opens scoring shorthanded•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.