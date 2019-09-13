Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will be eased into action

Ekman-Larsson underwent a minor procedure over the summer and will be eased into training camp.

The Coyotes didn't release any specifics regarding Ekman-Larsson's procedure, but he's expected to be fully healthy in time for the team's regular-season opener against the Ducks. The 28-year-old Swede will be looking to build off the 14 goals and 44 points he posted last season in 2019-20.