Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will play at Worlds

Ekman-Larsson (knee) will join Sweden for the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Sebastian Noren of NHL.com reports.

Ekman-Larsson's status for Worlds was considered in doubt after the blueliner played through knee and ankle issues toward the end of the 2018-19 campaign. The defenseman put together his fifth 40-plus point campaign this year and nearly propelled the Coyotes into the postseason. It seems the 27-year-old will have plenty of time to heal up and be ready when the tournament kicks off May 10 in Slovakia.