Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will play opener

Ekman-Larsson (knee) will take the ice Thursday for Arizona's opening night tilt with Anaheim, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ekman-Larsson originally sustained the injury in a preseason contest, and it's good news for the Coyotes the ailment won't cost him any regular season games. The Swede had just resumed skating Sept. 28, and it appears his recovery progressed smoothly without any setbacks. OEL only recorded 39 points last year -- his lowest full season total since 2011-12 -- and with a revamped Arizona squad, don't be surprised if he returns to his All-Star form.