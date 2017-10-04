Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will play opener
Ekman-Larsson (knee) will take the ice Thursday for Arizona's opening night tilt with Anaheim, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ekman-Larsson originally sustained the injury in a preseason contest, and it's good news for the Coyotes the ailment won't cost him any regular season games. The Swede had just resumed skating Sept. 28, and it appears his recovery progressed smoothly without any setbacks. OEL only recorded 39 points last year -- his lowest full season total since 2011-12 -- and with a revamped Arizona squad, don't be surprised if he returns to his All-Star form.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Returns to practice•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Could resume skating Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Avoids serious damage•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Injured in Saturday's preseason game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...