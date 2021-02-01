Ekman-Larsson (lower body) will join the club for its six-game road trip, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Ekman-Larsson remains week-to-week at this point but the fact that he will make the trip and begin practicing is an indication he will be back sooner rather than later. In two outings prior to getting hurt, Ekman-Larsson garnered three assists, four shots and three hits while averaging 19:22 of ice time. While he will likely slowly ramp up his minutes once healthy, Ekman-Larsson should get closer to the 23-24 minutes mark once up to full fitness.