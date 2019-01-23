Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will undergo MRI

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) will return to Arizona to undergo an MRI, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ekman-Larsson was forced to leave Tuesday's clash with Ottawa after logging just 10:15 of ice time due to his lower-body issue. The defenseman has been on a tear of late, as he racked up four points in his previous four contests prior to Tuesday. If the 27-year-old avoided any significant damage, he may not miss more than one game (Wednesday versus Montreal) with the All-Star break to get healthy.