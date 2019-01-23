Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Won't return after injury
Ekman-Larsson suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Ekman-Larsson will finish the contest plus-1 without a point, ending the three-game point he entered Tuesday night with. The veteran blueliner hasn't missed a game since the 2016-17 season, but he could be in danger of losing that streak as well if he can't go Wednesday versus the Canadiens.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tallies goal•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Posts two points•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores rare goal in losing effort•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Stretches point streak to four•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Breaks goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...