Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Won't return after injury

Ekman-Larsson suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Ekman-Larsson will finish the contest plus-1 without a point, ending the three-game point he entered Tuesday night with. The veteran blueliner hasn't missed a game since the 2016-17 season, but he could be in danger of losing that streak as well if he can't go Wednesday versus the Canadiens.