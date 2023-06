Koch signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Monday.

Koch earned nine points and 69 PIM in 46 games with HC Vitkovice of the Czech Extraliga during the 2022-23 campaign. He also had four points in seven games for Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. The 26-year-old blueliner is expected to compete for a roster spot with the Coyotes out of training camp.