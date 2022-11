Nemeth recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Nemeth has picked up two assists in four games since he made his season debut Oct. 25. The 30-year-old has added four blocked shots, three hits, a minus-1 rating and three shots on net. He's unlikely to see much more than third-pairing minutes, as the Coyotes are likely to go with more talented and younger options in the top four.