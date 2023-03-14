Nemeth had to be helped off the ice with an apparent lower-body injury at Tuesday's morning skate, NHL.com reports.
Despite his exit from morning skate, Nemeth is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday night's matchup with Calgary. If Nemeth is unable to go, look for Michael Kesselring to jump into the lineup.
More News
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Snaps slump with helper•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Stuck in slump•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Snaps long point drought•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Delivers assist Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Gathers helper in overtime loss•