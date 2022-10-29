Nemeth logged an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Nemeth picked up his first helper with the Coyotes on a Christian Fischer tally midway through the first period. This was just Nemeth's second game with the team -- he's played in favor of the struggling Dysin Mayo, who was a healthy scratch in those contests. Nemeth had seven points, a minus-9 rating, 115 hits and 102 blocked shots in 63 outings with the Rangers last year, but his inability to lock down a role with a rebuilding Coyotes team makes him a non-factor in fantasy.