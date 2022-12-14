Nemeth produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Nemeth entered Tuesday with a 17-game point drought, which he snapped by setting up a Nick Bjugstad goal in the third period. While Nemeth's playing time remains steady on the Coyotes' third pairing, he's earned just three assists in 22 contests this season. He's added 34 hits, 32 blocked shots, 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating, but without more offense, he won't be an option in most fantasy formats.