Nemeth produced an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Nemeth had gone 23 games without a point entering Monday's contest. The drought ended when he was credited with the secondary helper on Jack McBain's third-period tally. With just four assists through 46 contests, Nemeth's production is far too low to be of use to most fantasy managers. He's added 72 hits, 60 blocked shots, 29 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating while logging primarily bottom-four minutes this season.