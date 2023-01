Nemeth has gone 17 games without a point.

Nemeth has a minus-4 rating with 28 hits, 18 blocked shots and just eight shots on goal in that span. The 30-year-old was separated from Troy Stecher -- they'd been serving as a defense-first pairing for much of the season. Through 39 contests overall, Nemeth has only three assists with 62 hits, 50 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. The lack of offense means he's a non-factor in most fantasy formats.