The Rangers traded Nemeth, a 2025 second-round pick and a future conditional pick to Arizona in exchange for Ty Emberson on Wednesday.

The Coyotes are essentially using their ample cap space to take the overpaid Nemeth in exchange for picks to support their rebuild. Nemeth will likely have a regular spot in Arizona's lineup next season, but he only put up seven points through 63 games with the Rangers last year, so don't expect him to turn into a viable fantasy option in 2022-23.