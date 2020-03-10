Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Assists on pair of goals

Kessel notched two assists and had six shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Kessel figured in on two goals by Nick Schmaltz in the first period as the Coyotes built a 2-0 lead. It was the first multi-point game for Kessel in nearly two months. He had been going through a bit of a dry spell in recent weeks, having entered the night with just one goal in his previous seven games. The 32-year-old has tallied 14 goals and 38 points in 70 games on the season.