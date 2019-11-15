Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Bags apple in loss
Kessel finished Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild with an even-strength assist.
Kessel's assist in Thursday's loss snapped the winger's four-game drought and moved him up to 11 points on the season. Through 20 games, the 32-year-old is producing 0.53 points per game, down from his career mark of 0.88, but while Kessel has certainly underwhelmed early in 2019-20, he's still good for a point every couple of games and could blow up at any moment.
