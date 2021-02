Kessel scored a goal and supplied an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Kessel had an assist on Jakob Chychrun's goal in the third period, then followed it up with the game-tying goal just 4:50 later. The 33-year-old Kessel is on a four-game point streak, with three tallies and three helpers in that span. The winger has 14 points, 41 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 19 contests overall. While he's running hot, Kessel makes for a good DFS option.