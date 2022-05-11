Kessel was limited to eight goals but added 44 assists in 82 appearances this season.

Kessel played in every games for the 12th straight season, extending his ironman streak to 982 contests. He's seven shy of matching Keith Yandle's mark set earlier in 2021-22. Kessel could end up setting the record in a different jersey, as he's set for unrestricted free agency while coming off of his worst goal-scoring season. There's good reason to think the 34-year-old can shoot better than 4.6 percent even if he resigns with the Coyotes. Fantasy managers may like him for his bounce-back potential and durability, but the Wisconsin native probably isn't going to return to his point-per-game form from the prime of his career.