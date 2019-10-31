Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Contributes assist

Kessel picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Kessel has seven points through 12 games, but his only two goals so far this season came in the same game. The Coyotes looked to boost the offense by trading for Kessel, but he's tied for fifth on the team in scoring. He should turn it around soon, as his 6.1 shooting percentage is four points lower than his career 10.9%, and less than half of last year's 12.6%.