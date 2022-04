Kessel recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kessel helped out on a Nick Ritchie goal in the second period. This was Kessel's third assist in the last five games, though he's also gone minus-8 with 15 shots on net in that span. The 34-year-old has 46 points, 160 shots on net, 38 PIM and a minus-24 rating in 76 contests, and he's shot a career-low 4.4 percent.