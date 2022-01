Kessel provided an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Kessel has logged four assists in his last four games, and he's up to 10 helpers in nine outings since his last goal. The 34-year-old winger continues to excel in a playmaking role in the top six. He has five goals, 22 helpers, 80 shots on net, a minus-6 rating and 16 PIM in 38 outings.