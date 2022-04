Kessel posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kessel set up Andrew Ladd for the goal in the second period. It's been another difficult stretch for Kessel lately -- he's earned six assists, including three on the power play, during his current 12-game goal drought. The veteran winger has 45 points, 156 shots on net and a minus-23 rating, but it's very likely he misses the 10-goal mark for the first time in his career this season.