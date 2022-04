Kessel registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Kessel has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games, racking up a goal and eight helpers in that span. He fed Barrett Hayton for the game-tying goal at 11:58 of the third period Wednesday. Kessel is up to 52 points (14 on the power play), 171 shots on net, 40 PIM and a minus-23 rating in 81 contests despite a career-worst 4.7 shooting percentage.