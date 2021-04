Kessel managed a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kessel set up Oliver Ekman-Larsson for a shot that Michael Bunting tipped into the net in the third period. The 33-year-old Kessel has five helpers in his last four games. He's at 33 points (11 on the power play), 83 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 43 contests.