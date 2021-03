Kessel notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kessel set up Oliver Ekman-Larsson for a shot in the third period, and Johan Larsson tipped it in to give the Coyotes a lead. The 33-year-old Kessel entered Monday with a four-game point drought, which came on the heels of a five-game streak. In a word, he's been streaky in 2020-21. The Wisconsin native is up to eight goals, nine helpers, 43 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 25 appearances.