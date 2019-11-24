Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Ends goal drought

Kessel scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

The veteran winger last lit the lamp Nov. 2, going 10 straight games without a goal, but Kessel finished off a slick give-and-go with Clayton Keller midway through the first period to open the scoring on the afternoon. Kessel's first campaign in Arizona is still off to a sluggish start however, and he now has four goals and 14 points through 24 games.