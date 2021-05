Kessel scored the game-winning goal and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kessel helped out on a pair of Christian Dvorak tallies in the first period, then scored the game-winner in overtime. Kessel returned to the 20-goal mark after missing it with 14 tallies in 70 outings last year, and he was the Coyotes' leading goal-scorer in 2020-21. The 33-year-old winger totaled 43 points, 115 shots on net and a minus-17 rating in 56 appearances this season.