Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Finally clicks with pair of goals
Kessel scored twice on the power play, including an empty-netter, in Thursday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia. He had three shots on goal.
Kessel has endured a tough first year in the desert. He had managed just one goal in his previous 16 games and came into Thursday's game with a grand total of four goals on the season. But he broke out against the Flyers, opening the scoring 2:25 into the game and sealing it with the empty-netter late in the third. It was Kessel's second two-goal game as a Coyote and his first multi-point effort in over a month. The 32-year-old was an 82-point scorer just last season with Pittsburgh, so he should still have plenty of goals left in his stick.
