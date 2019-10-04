Coyotes' Phil Kessel: First helper with 'Yotes
Kessel registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.
Kessel's helper came on a goal by his new center, Derek Stepan. In due time, Kessel is likely to pot a few goals of his own, even if the chemistry with his new teammates takes a little time. The Wisconsin native has posted 11 straight 20-goal campaigns, and he reached 30 goals six times in that span.
