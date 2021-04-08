Kessel produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Kessel was the only one of the Coyotes' top-six forwards to get on the scoresheet Wednesday. He had the secondary assist on Johan Larsson's second-period tally. Kessel is up to 29 points (15 goals, 14 helpers), 77 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 40 appearances. He's run hot and cold most of the year, but the 33-year-old winger is on track to surpass the 38-point output he had in 70 outings in 2019-20.