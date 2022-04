Kessel logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Kessel is up to six assists in his last eight games, but he's also gone minus-9 in that span. The 34-year-old winger has a chance to get to the 50-point mark for the first time in his three seasons with the Coyotes -- he's at seven goals, 42 assists, 165 shots on net and a minus-25 rating through 79 appearances.