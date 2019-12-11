Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Gets late power-play goal

Kessel scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Kessel's tally at 19:28 of the third period did nothing to change the outcome of the game. It was his seventh tally of the season -- he's up to 19 points and 80 shots on goal through 33 contests. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, his minus-18 rating is an anchor that is hard to deal with given his reduced output this year. He's been better with five points in his last five games, but all have come with a man advantage. Kessel has only eight even-strength points in 2019-20.