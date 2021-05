Kessel scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kessel got loose for a breakaway tally at 4:53 of the third period, and it stood as the game-winner. He also assisted on Jan Jenik's first NHL goal, a last-second empty-netter. Kessel is up to 40 points (19 tallies, 21 assists), 112 shots on goal and a minus-17 rating through 55 appearances. The 33-year-old winger has one more game to get back to the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2018-19.