Kessel scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Kessel set up Johan Larsson with a smooth pass late in the first period for the Coyotes' first goal. In the third, Kessel put the Coyotes ahead for the first time with his 15th goal of the year, which stood as the game-winner. In his last seven outings, he's racked up six goals and four assists. The 33-year-old winger has 28 points, 72 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 37 contests.