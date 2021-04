Kessel scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Kessel had a helper on Lawson Crouse's second-period tally. In the third, Kessel picked up a loose puck from a turnover and sniped the Coyotes' fourth goal. The 33-year-old winger has 17 goals, 37 points, 99 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 48 appearances this year. He needs just one point to match last year's output from 70 games.