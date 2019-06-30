Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Heading to Arizona

Kessel and a 2021 fourth-round pick were acquired by the Coyotes from the Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Kessel appeared to be off the trade block after nixing a trade to Minnesota earlier in June, but Pittsburgh was able to reach another deal around his limited no-trade clause. The 31-year-old had 303 points in 328 games for the Penguins and added 56 points in 65 playoff games. Kessel has been a stalwart since entering the league in 2010, having missed games in only one of his nine seasons.