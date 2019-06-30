Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Heading to Arizona
Kessel and a 2021 fourth-round pick were acquired by the Coyotes from the Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Kessel appeared to be off the trade block after nixing a trade to Minnesota earlier in June, but Pittsburgh was able to reach another deal around his limited no-trade clause. The 31-year-old had 303 points in 328 games for the Penguins and added 56 points in 65 playoff games. Kessel has been a stalwart since entering the league in 2010, having missed games in only one of his nine seasons.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Likely staying in Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Subject of trade talks•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Days in Pittsburgh may be over•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Strong effort in Game 1•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Better than a point per game•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Snaps dubious streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...