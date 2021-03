Kessel recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kessel set up Oliver Ekman-Larsson's third-period tally to spoil Philipp Grubauer's shutout bid. The 33-year-old Kessel has struggled with just a goal and three assists through 11 games in March. He's at 20 points, 54 shots on net, a minus-11 rating and eight power-play points through 32 contests overall.