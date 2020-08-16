Kessel was held without a point in a third-straight game Saturday against the Avalanche. He fired three shots in a 4-2 win.
Kessel's ice time also dropped like a stone Saturday. He was on the ice for just 12:01 after averaging over 18 minutes a night during the postseason. We didn't see an injury, so perhaps this was just a benching to help wake up the enigmatic sniper.
More News
-
Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Registers two assists in opener•
-
Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Assists on pair of goals•
-
Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Tips in power-play goal•
-
Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Pops off with three points•
-
Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Posts points in fourth straight•
-
Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Notches power-play helper•