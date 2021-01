Kessel scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The veteran winger found the back of the in the first and second periods, with the latter putting the Coyotes in the lead for good. Kessel is coming off a disappointing season and failed to reach 20 goals for the first time since he was a teenager in 2007-08, but with three goals in two games to start the current campaign, Kessel seems intent on proving he still has plenty of hockey left ahead of him.