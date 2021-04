Kessel scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kessel got the Coyotes on the board in the first period with his 18th goal of the season. The 33-year-old winger has 38 points in 50 contests this year -- it took him 70 games to reach the same production level in 2019-20. Kessel has added 104 shots on net, a minus-15 rating and 12 power-play points in 2020-21.